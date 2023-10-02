MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 1.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.67. Approximately 133,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 119,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDA shares. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.49.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.5033678 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

