Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Down 11.6%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 528,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 153,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

