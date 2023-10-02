Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on MRCC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Price Performance
Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 94,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,604. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 714.34%.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monroe Capital
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.