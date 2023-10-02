M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

NYSE:MTB traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.10. 1,081,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

