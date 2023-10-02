NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.12 on Monday, reaching $52.17. 54,007,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,047. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

