Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 11.1%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 2,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

