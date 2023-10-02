Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRK remained flat at $9.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,971. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

