O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. 1,459,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.