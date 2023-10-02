OMG Network (OMG) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $68.76 million and $21.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

