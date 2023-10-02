Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Tops $30.96 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $142,103.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,995,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

