Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 1,075 ($12.99). Approximately 7,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($13.11).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,088.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

