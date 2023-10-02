Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 65,276.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,587,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,231,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,543 shares of company stock worth $48,750,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

