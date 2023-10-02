PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,682. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

