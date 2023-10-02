QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $2.06 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

