Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 229,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 775,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 68.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

