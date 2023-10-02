Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 229,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 775,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Qudian Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 68.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.