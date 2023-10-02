Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,128. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

