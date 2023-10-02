Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,128. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
