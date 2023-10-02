Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Rayonier Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $27.61. 372,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on RYN shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after purchasing an additional 701,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

