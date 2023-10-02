Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Down 5.5%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 12,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.91%.
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
