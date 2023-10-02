Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Down 5.5%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 12,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Red Violet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

About Red Violet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Red Violet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Violet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 14.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.