ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.01 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $418.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00240720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

