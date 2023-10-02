ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Up 3.7%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 64,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

ReGen III Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$49.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About ReGen III

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.