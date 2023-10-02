RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.90 ($12.53) and last traded at €11.90 ($12.53). Approximately 856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.80 ($12.42).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.46.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

