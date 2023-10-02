Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,864. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

