Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $125,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,311,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,523. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

