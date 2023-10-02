Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.13. 821,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.33.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

