Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.26. 47,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

