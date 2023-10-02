Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

RY traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

