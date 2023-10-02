RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Short Interest Update

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RXO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

RXO Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.33. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

