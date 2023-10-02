Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 12,150,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 1,552,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,391. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $196,085.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,273,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,511,672.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $196,085.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,273,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,511,672.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $285,376.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 460,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,991 shares of company stock worth $71,330,586 in the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Samsara by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

