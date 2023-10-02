Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $46,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,526,000 after buying an additional 1,379,414 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.43. 2,125,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,745. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

