Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

