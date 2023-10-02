Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 5,417,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.