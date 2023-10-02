Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 11,123 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $67.86. 19,314,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,811,678. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

