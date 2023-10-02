Sequent Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.04.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 601,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

