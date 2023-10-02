Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 1154651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

