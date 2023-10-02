Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Grows By 24.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 250,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,300. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

