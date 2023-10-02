Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expands By 23.6%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,310,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 38,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $20.10. 9,454,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

