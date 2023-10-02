Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Grows By 24.2%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 568,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DTM traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $51.64. 790,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

