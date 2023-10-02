Short Interest in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Expands By 23.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Hesai Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HSAI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

