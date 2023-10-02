Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Increases By 25.5%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Innodata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 698,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $338,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $338,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,037 shares of company stock worth $1,623,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 261.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 176,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.