Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Grows By 24.6%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 0.8 %

LITB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 48,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

