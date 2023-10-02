Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Increases By 23.9%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 510,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Solo Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 918,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,914. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $475.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.58.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

