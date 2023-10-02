Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $166.41 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.41 million and $4.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,587.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00239710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00881315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00529982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00059296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00146258 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,234,815,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,212,264,032 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

