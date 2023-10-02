Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 26,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

