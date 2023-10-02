Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 2.2%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). 223,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 446,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

Sosandar Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

