SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.28. 358,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,267. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

