SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.93 and last traded at $72.11. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Internet ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
