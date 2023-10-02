StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to “Hold”

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
PMT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
View Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.