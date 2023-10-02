StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to “Hold”

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 591,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

