Strategic Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IEMG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,173,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

