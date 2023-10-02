Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $74.62 million and $9.60 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.62 or 0.06040006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,828,081 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.