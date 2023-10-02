Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

